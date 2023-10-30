Who Is Renjusha Menon? All About 35-Yr-Old Malayalam Actress Who Died By Suicide

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2023
On Monday, October 30, 2023, Malayalam actress Renjusha Menon passed away at the age of 35.
Photo Via Instagram.
Renjusha Menon died by suicide at her Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, residence.
Renjusha Menon was facing financial problems for several months, said several media reports.
Renjusha Menon survived by her husband Manoj, father C G Ravindranath and mother, Umadevi.
Renjusha Menon has also been a part of movies like City of God, Bombay March 12, Lisammayude Veedu, and Karyasthan, among others.
Hours before her suicide, Renjusha shared a funny reel on her Instagram handle with her Anandha Ragam co-star Sreedevi Anil.
Renjusha Menon started her career as a television show anchor before entering serials.