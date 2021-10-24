e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,701 new cases, 33 deaths, 1,781 recoveries
Advertisement

Entertainment

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 09:31 PM IST

Pratik Gandhi wants to be known by his characters, not his name

The actor will next be seen in the horror comedy 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' and the web-series 'Six Suspects'
IANS
Advertisement

New Delhi: Pratik Gandhi, who gained stardom overnight with his portrayal of Harshad Mehta in the web-series 'Scam 1992', says he has one wish and that is that he wants to be known by the character he plays and not by his own name.

Pratik's latest release is 'Bhavai'. The movie stars him as Raja Ram Joshi and actress Aindrita Ray as Rani as lead characters.

It revolves around the love tale of two actors working in a drama company and how their reel life affects their real life off stage.

ALSO READ

'I take my decision based on my gut feeling': 'Scam 1992' actor Pratik Gandhi

Talking to IANS about what kind of work he is yearning for now, Pratik said: "There is no one particular genre that I want to concentrate on. There is no set career path that I have decided in mind but I want to be equally open to different characters. My personal wish is to create different characters, I should be known by my character and not by my name."

The actor will next be seen in the horror comedy 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' and the web-series 'Six Suspects'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

KBC 13: Can you answer this Rs 25 lakh question that made Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi quit Big...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 09:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal