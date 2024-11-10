Prateik Babbar Reveals His 'Complicated' Family Situation Made Him Consume Drugs At Age 13: 'It Affected Me, Still Does'

Prateik Babbar, recently seen in the film Khwaabon Ka Jhamela, alongside Sayani Gupta in the lead, revealed that he started consuming drugs at the age of 13 due to his 'complicated' family situation, which deeply affected him and his relationships. The actor also denied claims that his drug consumption began after he joined the film industry.

The actor told Bollywood Bubble, "I just want to say that people think, ‘Oh, he entered films, got fame and money, and then started taking drugs.’ No, that’s not true. My drug use began when I was thirteen years old, even before I turned twelve. Yes, I was terrified. So, it wasn’t because of the film industry."

Prateik further shared that he had a different kind of upbringing, and his family situation was a bit complicated, which is why he started using drugs. "It’s not that fame and money in films led me to it—I had already started using drugs then," he added. Earlier, the actor revealed that he had been to rehab due to his battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

He stated that his addiction with drugs affected him and continues to impact him especially in relationships as drugs are usually associated with trauma. He explained that as long as the trauma remains unresolved, it continues to hamper relationships and other areas of life.

"There comes a time when you have to work to make things better, which I’ve been doing for many years. My fiancée has been helping me improve in many ways. We’re helping each other grow, though she doesn’t need any improvement—she’s perfect! That’s life, you know; you have to move on," concluded Babbar.

Prateik was earlier married to Sanya Sagar in 2019 in Lucknow, however, soon the two decided to split.

He is now engaged to Rana Naidu actress Priya Banerjee in November 2023 after a courtship of three years.