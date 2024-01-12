Prateik Babbar, Priya Banerjee Engaged? Here's What We Know | Photo Via Instagram

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee, who made their relationship official in 2023, are now engaged, according to a report in ETimes. However, the couple has not made an official announcement yet.

The report states that the Chhichhore actor proposed to his ladylove in November 2023 two days before Priya's birthday and she said 'Yes' to him. A source close to the duo said, "We saw it coming, they are one of the most adorable couples. Prateik went on one knee and proposed to Priya asking her to be his for life. The friends cannot wait for the wedding”.

Prateik and Priya will not be having an engagement party, instead they will be combining it with their wedding ceremony.

In February 2023, confirming their relationship on Instagram, the actors shared photos of their matching tattoos that comprised each other’s initials (PB) and an infinity sign. Prateik and Priya have been together since 2020.

Talking about his relationship with Priya, Prateik told ETimes, "I was separated, going through divorce and Priya had broken off her engagement. It was then, when I slipped into her DMs in 2020. When we kissed first, it was game over. I knew it (she is the one). I was hesitant initially due to my divorce and how complicated it was. But she is my home. I am more obsessed with her."

Earlier, Prateik was married to Sanya Sagar in 2019 after dating for a while, however, soon the two decided to split.