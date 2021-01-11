Pranutan Bahl talks about nepotism, grandmother Nutan, and more...

What made you take up this film?

I auditioned for the role and within two weeks I was called for a detailed script reading. I don’t view films as conventional or non-conventional. The story and the script should excite me; and this one did.

Did you always want to be a ‘Bollywood heroine’? How was your childhood?

Yes, I have always wanted to be an actor, but I had a very simple upbringing. The dinner-table conversations were more about, ‘how was your day?’, ‘have you done your homework?’, ‘what assignments do you have?’, etc. But yes, I used to mimic a lot of my teachers back in school, actually (laughs)!

With cinema changing and OTT opening up a different space, the quintessential ‘Bollywood heroine’ is becoming obsolete. Do you miss those films and playing those kinds of characters?

I don’t think it’s completely obsolete, it just depends on what kind of a film it is. In Simmba, you have it and let’s say in another film you don’t…both exist and each have their dedicated audience. But having grown up in the ’90s, I love those kinds of ‘typically Bollywood’ films. Those will always have a special place!

Your grandmother, Nutan, was one of the most brilliant actors the country has ever had. Now that you have decided to be part of the same industry, comparisons are inevitable.

I think the comparisons with my grandmom will always be there. I can’t possibly escape that. I only view it as a responsibility. It’s beautiful to be born in a family of artistes… and such prolific artistes who have carried themselves wonderfully not just professionally, but also personally.

What is your fondest memory of her/her film?

My fondest memory of her films would definitely be Bandini. The movie has had a very, very deep impact on my outlook towards acting and cinema. It is one of my most loved films.

You are the fifth generation in the film industry. How has that prepared you as an actor and also to deal with what comes bundled with the profession, especially the sharp ups and downs?

It’s nice because you have your family to truly understand with what’s going on. I remember before I became an actor, my dad would always tell me, “It’s a very insecure business. You don’t know when you have work, when you don't have work. You don’t know if your films are going to work or not.” And I remember agreeing with him and understanding what he was trying to say… but to go through it is a very different ball game. But I feel blessed that I have my dad to speak to about whatever I am facing in my professional field… he truly understands the situations because he has been there, done that.