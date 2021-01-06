‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ actor Aahana Kumra speaks about dabbling in OTT, movies and theatre

Aahana Kumra has had a good 2020. The Lipstick Under My Burkha actor was seen in Khuda Haafiz, Betaal, Marzi, and she also dabbled in comedy with Sandwiched Forever. She is now on the verge of wrapping up the shoot of her next, a remake of the popular French series, Call My Agent. Set in a top Paris talent management firm, the show is about the mad scramble that goes on behind keeping the star clients happy. The original show is currently in its fourth and last season. The Indian adaptation is directed by Shaad Ali and is already in the news for its star-spangled cameos. Apart from this, the trailer of her next film, Bawri Chhori, a coming-of-age story of a woman just dropped yesterday. The movie revolves around Radhika who is searching for her husband in London, and is set to premiere on January 11 on Eros Now. We caught up with the actor to talk about her journey from theatre to OTT via movies and how she keeps up with all three. Excerpts:

Was Lipstick Under My Burkha a turning point in your career?

It definitely changed me, my career. It has been a major catalyst in the way I think, as an actor. It has given me success and translated into different roles. The onset of OTT was at the right time with Inside Edge and then the part for Priyanka Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister. But having said that, it hasn’t changed action per se; I still audition/test for all the roles that I am being offered. But the kind of roles that I am getting has definitely changed. Moreover, working on the film has impacted me as a person. I am more mindful of being a woman now.

You have had a very long association with the stage, having collaborated with stalwarts of Mumbai theatre like Naseeruddin Shah and Makarand Deshpande. How did you land up in the world?

Well, I was introduced to Prithvi Theatre by chance in school and started attending the summertime acting and theatre workshop at Prithvi. And I absolutely loved it because we were doing Shakespeare, Japanese theatre, working with puppets and I found it quite fascinating. Being on the stage at Prithvi, doing all of it was lovely and I was enjoying it. When the workshop was over, I started working at Prithvi. My friends left, but I stayed on. The aura of Prithvi was so mesmerising that I started hanging out at the theatre the whole day, helping people with backstage or with workshops. Prithvi introduced me to a different world altogether and I just did not want to leave it. That’s when I realised that this is what I want to do; I absolutely love being on stage!