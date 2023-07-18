Pranitha Subhash REACTS After Getting Trolled For Touching Husband's Feet: 'Holds Great Significance To Me'

Actress Pranitha Subhash was recently on the receiving end of criticism after she shared a picture of herself performing a ritual sitting at her husband's feet. The actress was performing Bheemana Amavasya ritual, in which married women perform a puja for the long life of her husband and other male members of the family.

In the photo, Pranitha can be seen sitting near husband Nitin Raju's feet, wearing a yellow salwar suit. She placed flowers on his feet and touched them.

Pranitha gives a befitting reply to trolls

While the actress looked happy performing the puja, the ritual did not go down well with a section of the internet, who termed the tradition 'misogynist'.

A user wrote, "This is the worst form of slavery, privileged women with internalised patriarchy cause maximum damage to women’s progress."

Another wrote, "The biggest obstacle feminism faces is when women support and internalize age old patriarchy and they defend it with bs reasons. This is not dharma. Dharma does not teach a person to sit at someone's feet. Dharma teaches us that we are all creations of God and equal."

However, while sharing the picture on her official social media account, Pranitha opened up on the criticism and stated that it doesn't bother her. Giving a befitting reply to trolls, the actress said that the ritual holds 'great significance' to her.

"Offering puja on the occasion of #BheemanaAmavasya this morning. To you, it may be a show of patriarchy (from what I saw last year, with meme pages etc debating this), but to me , it holds great significance," she wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The actress added, "In #SanatanaDharma, most rituals have a story to back why it is significant. And to argue that Hindu rituals are patriarchal is completely baseless as it’s one of the few faiths where female Goddesses are worshipped equally."

Pranitha, who predominantly works in the Kannada film industry, tied the knot with Nitin in Bengaluru in May 2021, in an intimate ceremony amid COVID-19 pandemic. They welcomed a baby girl in June 2022.

On the work front, Pranitha has been a part of Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She marked her Bollywood debut with 'Hungama 2', followed by 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.