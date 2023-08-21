Prakash Raj REACTS After Receiving Hate For Mocking Ex-ISRO Chief K Sivan: 'If You Don't Get A Joke...'

Prakash Raj | File Photo

Actor Prakash Raj made headlines on Monday after he allegedly trolled ex-ISRO chief K Sivan ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 landing. The Singham actor was criticised by netizens for his post which featured a caricature of Sivan pouring tea.

Along with the caption, he wrote on X (formerly called Twitter), "BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking." However, his post did not go down well with a section of users who called the actor a 'sick person'. Some users also said that he is 'representing the worst of India'.

After receiving hate, Prakash Raj said that his post was misunderstood by trolls. He posted on Monday evening, "Hate sees only Hate... I was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times .. celebrating our kerala Chaiwala .. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see ?? .. if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP #justasking"

Prakash Raj is quite active on social media and he often shares his views and opinions on various issues. He also often receives flak for his bold and controversial statements.

Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23 (Wednesday) at 6:04 pm. If it makes a successful soft landing on the moon, India will become the fourth country in the world to achieve the feat.

Prakash Raj is best known for playing antagonist in films like Singham, Wanted, Policegiri and Dabangg 2 among several others. The actor also contested in the 2019 Indian general election as an independent candidate for the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency. However, he lost.

