‘Such A Sick Person’: Prakash Raj SLAMMED For Mocking Ex-ISRO Chief K Sivan Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3 Landing | Photo by ANI

Actor Prakash Raj, one of the prominent actors in Indian cinema, has earned a name for himself not only in the south film industry but in Bollywood too. He is best known for playing negative roles in 'Wanted', 'Singham', 'Dabangg 2' and 'Policegiri' to name a few. The actor is now receiving flak for mocking Ex-ISRO Chief K Sivan ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 landing.

On one hand, where special prayers and rituals are performed for the safe landing of Vikram lander on the moon's surface, Prakash took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a post featuring a caricature of Ex-ISRO Chief K Sivan pouring tea, with the caption, “BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking.”

Besides showbiz, Prakash Raj started his political movement with the hashtag #justasking after his friend Gauri Lankesh was assassinated in September 2017. He also contested in the 2019 Indian general election as an independent candidate for the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency but lost.

Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), around 18:04 IST. ISRO is bidding to make a successful soft landing on the moon, which will make India the fourth country in the world to achieve the feat after the United States, Russia, and China. The Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai (1919–1971), who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme.

Prakash Raj is the recipient of several accolades, including five National Film Awards, eight Nandi Awards, eight Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, five Filmfare Awards South, four SIIMA Awards, three CineMAA Awards, and three Vijay Awards.

