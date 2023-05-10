Karnataka Elections 2023: Prakash Raj, Rishab Shetty & other Kannada celebs cast their votes

A slew of Kannada celebs were seen queueing up outside polling booths in Karnataka on Wednesday to cast their votes in the state's assembly elections.

Prakash Raj, Rishab Shetty, Ramesh Aravind, and others were among the many celebs who cast their votes.

The polling booths saw a massive crowd in Karnataka as the voting for the assembly elections began on Wednesday. Karnataka is witnessing a three-cornered contest among the ruling BJP, the Congress and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular).

Celebs cast vote in Karnataka

Actor Prakash Raj, who is known for openly voicing his opinions against the ruling BJP government on his social media handles, took to his Twitter to share that he has already cast his vote.

"Good morning Karnataka.. i have Voted against communal politics.. against 40% corrupt sarkar .. Do VOTE with your conscience.. do VOTE for inclusive Karnataka," he tweeted.

'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty cast his vote in Udupi.

Actor Daali Dhananjaya and his family cast their votes in Kalenahalli Village of Arsikere.

Upendra, Amulya, and others were also seen at polling booths.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

The voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections began at 7 am amid tight security and will continue till 6 pm.

The voting is being held for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the battle. The fate of the candidates will be decided on May 13, when the votes will be ultimately counted.

The voting is being held across 58,545 polling stations across the state.

Several key leaders including Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, State Minister K Sudhakar, and Congress state President DK Shivakumar were among early voters.