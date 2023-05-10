Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Voting begins for state's 224-seat Assembly

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections began amid tight security on Wednesday

Nearly 5.3 crore voters in Karnataka will decide the fate of the state and its governance as they vote to elect their representatives in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS)-- have put in efforts to woo voters, making promises and levelling accusations at each other to secure a majority in the state's 224-seat Assembly.