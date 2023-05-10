 Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Voting begins for state's 224-seat Assembly
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Voting begins for state's 224-seat Assembly

Nearly 5.3 crore voters in Karnataka will decide the fate of the state and its governance as they vote to elect their representatives in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

article-image
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai before casting his vote appealed to the voters to come and vote in large numbers for the development of the state

BJP candidate Basan Gowda Patil has cast his vote in polling booth 61 of SS High School in Vijayapura. 

Former CM BS Yediyurappa,candidate BY Vijayendra with family cast their votes

Shivamogga: Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa along with his family voted in polling station number 134 of Shikaripura taluk; his sons BY Raghavendra and BY Vijayendra also cast their votes.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at a polling booth in Bengaluru to cast her vote

Karnataka Ministers cast their votes for the Assembly Election; WATCH

Actor Prakash Raj, after casting his vote, told media, "We've to vote against communal politics. We need Karnataka to be beautiful."

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections began amid tight security on Wednesday

All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS)-- have put in efforts to woo voters, making promises and levelling accusations at each other to secure a majority in the state's 224-seat Assembly.

