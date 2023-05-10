 Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP is going to win with a record number of seats, says CM Basavaraj Bommai
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Elections 2023: BJP is going to win with a record number of seats, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP is going to win with a record number of seats, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

After casting his vote, Bommai said he would win with a record margin.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Bommai | File Photo

Shiggaon: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday expressed confidence in the BJP returning to power with an outright majority.

Speaking to reporters here after casting his vote at a government school in Haveri district, Bommai, who is seeking re-election from Shiggaon segment for a fourth consecutive term, said he would win with a record margin.

"BJP will win"

"So is the BJP, which is going to win with a record number of seats. Comfortable majority will be there," he said.

On whether he is confident of being retained as Chief Minister, Bommai said that question would be addressed by the legislature party and the BJP Parliamentary Board after the elections.

Read Also
PM Modi urges people of Karnataka, especially young, first-timers, to vote in large numbers for...
article-image

"I will be able to answer that question after (May) 13th (day of counting of votes)," he remarked.

Bommai urges citizens to vote

By voting today, the Chief Minister said he has done his duty towards democracy and it's a privilege to exercise his franchise in his home constituency.

"Please vote for the success of democracy; vote for development of Karnataka," Bommai said in an appeal to the people.

He said the election is about the development agenda of the BJP versus the "negative and sinister campaign" that the Congress tried to run, adding that the people are always "positive-oriented" and vote for the party for development.

Important dates

Voting across Karnataka began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm. The results will be declared on May 13

Read Also
Election 2023: Quotes & messages for every voter to share on WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: 37.25% voter turnout till 1 pm; BJP looks to script history, Congress...

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: 37.25% voter turnout till 1 pm; BJP looks to script history, Congress...

Rajasthan: PM Modi launches slew of projects worth ₹5,500 cr in Nathdwara

Rajasthan: PM Modi launches slew of projects worth ₹5,500 cr in Nathdwara

Another video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro goes viral after multiple incidents of obscene acts

Another video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro goes viral after multiple incidents of obscene acts

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP is going to win with a record number of seats, says CM Basavaraj...

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP is going to win with a record number of seats, says CM Basavaraj...

Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress leader injured in attack in Ballari rural

Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress leader injured in attack in Ballari rural