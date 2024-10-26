Prakash Raj Opens Up About Feeling 'Helpless' After Losing 5-Year-Old Son Sidharth: 'Some Wounds Are Deeper Than Flesh'

Prakash Raj, last seen in Devara: Part 1 alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, recently opened up about the death of his 5-year-old son, Sidharth in 2004. The actor, who was then married to his ex-wife Lalitha Kumari, spoke about feeling "helpless" following his son's passing.

"Pain is a very personal thing whether it's my friend Gauri (Gauri Lankesh) and my son Sidharth. But, then I just can't become selfish. I have daughters, I have family, I have a profession, I have people. As a human being, I have a life and I am accountable for that too," Prakash told ABP.

Furthermore, the actor said that he would rather share his joys than his pain as it helps ease his personal suffering, and he chooses not to dwell on it. "Some wounds are deeper than flesh and you need to live with that,” the actor added.

Prakash also acknowledged that death is an inevitable part of life and people must find the reasons to love. "I am human. It disturbs me, it hurts me, it feels very helpless. But then, let's find reasons to live. Death is eventually there always," he concluded.

Prakash Raj's son passed away in a tragically in an accident after a fall while kite flying. Earlier, talking about his son's death, the actor the Times Of India, "While flying a kite from a one-feet-high table, he fell on the ground. For a few months after that, he would have fits, after which he died. Nobody could understand what was the reason. His death was more than any other sorrow for me," he shared.

On the work front, Prakash will be seen next in Thalapthy 69, Pushpa 2: The Rule and Bagheera.