Prakash Raj Gets Clean Chit In ₹100-Crore Ponzi Scam Case Linked To Tamil Nadu-Based Jeweller

On Friday, December 15, Prakash Raj, who was earlier was linked to an alleged Rs 100-crore ponzi and fraud case against Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli-based jewellery group Pranav Jewellers. Now, the Singham actor has gotten a clean chit in the case.

Prakash took to his X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "For those who don’t understand Tamil. BREAKING NEWS:-Official announcement of the Investigation team. Actor prakash raj is not involved in any ponzi scam of tamilnadu s Pranav jewellers.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿I thank everyone who trusted me and stood by me .. #SathyamevaJayathe #justasking."

Reportedly, Prakash was the brand ambassador of Pranav Jewellers and was earlier summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

In an official statement earlier, ED said, “Searches also revealed that the supplier parties in the books of Pranav Jewellers were entry providers, who during the investigation confessed to have provided adjustment or accommodation entries to Pranav Jewellers for amounts over ₹100 crores; and also confessed to have given cash to the accused persons in lieu of bank payments."

“During the searches, various incriminating documents, unexplained cash of Rs 23.70 lakh, bullion and gold jewellery weighing 11.60 kg was seized,” the ED said.

On the work front, Prakash Raj will be seen next in Guntur Kaaram, Devara - I, OG and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

He was last seen in the Malayalam film, Kunjamminis Hospital alongside Indrajith Sukumaran, Nyla Usha, Prakash Raj, Baburaj, Sarayu Mohan, Mallika Sukumaran, among others.