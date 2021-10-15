Prakash Jha's 'Highway Nights' wins at Best of India Short Film Festival; will qualify for the 2023 Oscars

Mumbai: National Award-winning filmmaker and actor Prakash Jha's short film 'Highway Nights' won the grand jury prize at Best of India Short Film Festival 2021. The film will qualify for the 2023 Oscars.

The film produced Akhilesh Choudhary along with Shubham Singh, will have a theatrical release in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA and will qualify for the 2023 Oscar consideration. The film also gets eligibility for a television broadcast deal on ShortsTV.

Talking on the occasion, Prakash said, "I am elated to hear the news and I congratulate the whole team. It's a film with an important message and I hope the film reaches a wider audience with the theatrical, digital and television broadcast all over the world."

'Highway Nights' is a heartwarming story that talks about women's abuse. The film is about an aging, overworked lorry driver who gives a lift to a young, chatty sex worker one night and how they develop a bond over a small journey of few hours.

The female character is played by Mazel Vyas. "It is my first short film and to receive such acclaim is heartening. I am thankful to Prakash ji to have agreed to act in our film. It's a moving story that people all over the world can relate to," added director Shubham Singh.

