Rajasthan: FIR against Prakash Jha, Bobby Deol's web series 'Aashram' under SC/ST Act

An FIR was registered in Luni police station of Jodhpur district, against filmmaker Prakash Jha's web series Aashram for allegedly promoting discrimination against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, the Rajasthan Police said on Thursday.

According to Sitaram Pawar, Station House officer, Luni, the case was registered under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Act after the complainant raised objections regarding the negative portrayal of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the first episode of the series.

"The complainant DR Meghwa, in his complaint, said that in the first episode of the web series Aashram, the people of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities are insulted and the series promotes discrimination in society. We have registered the case under relevant sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and further investigation is underway," he said.