Prabhas sweats it out to play Lord Rama in Om Raut's Adipurush

Fans love Prabhas and he loves food! His weighing scale is proof of it. Never a fitness freak, forever a foodie, Prabhas now needs to lose weight seriously to play Lord Ram in Om Raut’s Adipurush. According to sources close to the project, Prabhas would have to undergo a rigorous weight-loss regime immediately before facing the camera. “Prabhas has to be bare-chested throughout the film. We cannot have a Ram who is not physically fit. Everyone who knows Prabhas knows food is his weakness. He knows he has to lose some weight, and he is working on it,” the source says.

Prabhas also loves to share food with his colleagues as well. Delicacies are sent from his home at his shootings for him and every crew member of his films. His Radhe Shyam co-star, Pooja Hegde, mentions, “One of the joys of shooting with Prabhas is that you are ensured wholesome tasty home-cooked meals for as long as you are shooting with him.”

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 07:00 AM IST