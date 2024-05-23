 Prabhas REACTS To Marriage Rumours At Kalki 2898 AD Event In Hyderabad: 'Don't Want To Hurt My Female Fans'
Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to hit screens on June 27, 2024.

Updated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 01:49 AM IST
On May 22, 2024, the Kalki 2898 AD makers introduced Prabhas’ character, Bhairava's sidekick Bujji, with a new teaser in a never-seen-before epic launch event in Hyderabad. Bujji, a robot voiced by Keerthy Suresh, plays a crucial role in the movie's plot.

Prabhas wowed the audience with a grand entrance, surprising everyone by driving through his futuristic vehicle, Bujji. He was seen driving his trusted best friend as it was unveiled at the spectacular launch.

The Salaar actor recently grabbed all the eyeballs after he shared a cryptic post on his social media handle about 'someone special', which made netizens wonder if he is getting married. Reacting to the marriage speculations, Prabhas cleared the air at the event and said, "I am not getting married soon because I don't want to hurt the feelings of my female fans."

Further, Prabhas stated that the director of Kalki 2898 AD made him do this. "He has (Nag Ashwin) been making me do crazy things. I thought I could come here and say hi to my darlings (fans) and push off, but our slim Nag (Ashwin) has planned several things,” added the actor.

Speaking to his fans, Prabhas said, “I am super excited about Bujji. It’s been a great journey for three years and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it on the silver screen,” said Prabhas. 

Further, the actor also expressed gratitude for working with Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD. "Working with legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan was a golden opportunity. I am thankful to Kamal sir a lot since I used to ask my parents to get me clothes worn by Kamal in his movies," he added.

Meanwhile, the grand event was also attended by the entire team of Kalki 2989 AD: director Nag Ashwin, producer Aswini Dutt, Swapna Dutt and Priyanaka Dutt.

Prabhas also mentioned how passionate producer Aswini is. "His passion for cinema is admirable. Despite making a costliest film, he kept asking us what you needed more to make the film bigger and more extravagant. He started his banner with a big film with the legendary NTR Garu and his banner has been flying high for the last 50 years. Interestingly, he has two beautiful daughters who also carry his madness and passion," concluded Prabhas.

Kalki 2898 AD is a multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future. The film is scheduled to hit screens on June 27, 2024.

