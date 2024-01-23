Prabhas' Aunt Requests People To Stop Spreading Rumours About His Health & Marriage: 'It Hurts Us'

Actor Prabhas, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, often makes headlines for his relationship and wedding rumours. The actor has always remained tight-lipped about his love life and has not opened about tying the knot anytime soon. In one of her latest interviews, Prabhas' aunt Shyamala Devi has requested people not to spread rumours about the actor's health or marriage.

For those unversed, astrologer Venu Swamy recently predicted about the actor's health, leading to rumours and fake news. He insisted that Prabhas' marriage would be short-lived and it will negatively impact the actor's well-being.

This has not gone down well with Prabhas' family and his aunt criticised the astrologer for predicting the actor's future without proper validation or knowledge of his horoscope.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Shyamala Devi said, "There are a lot of rumours about his health. I see a lot of people talking about his health, marriage, and all. Seeing such rumours hurts us. Except Prabhas’ mother, nobody else knows about the details of his horoscope. So I wonder how others are talking about it. It is high time to stop spreading such rumours."

Several media reports earlier stated that the 44-year-old actor is not averse to the idea of getting married, but the only roadblock that he has been facing is his anti-social nature. The actor only steps out for work and spends most of his time on sets, and he is not really someone who mingles much with people, especially women, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar with Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. He will next be seen in the magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan.