 Did Prabhas Donate ₹50 Crore To Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Promise To Sponsor Food?
Prabhas essayed the role of Lord Ram in Om Raut's retelling of the Ramayana, Adipurush

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Prabhas | File photo

South superstar Prabhas recently made headlines after an Andhra Pradesh MLA claimed that the actor has donated a whopping sum of Rs 50 crore for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. However, the actor's team has now clarified that the claims made by the politician were "fake".

It all began after Andhra Pradesh MLA Chirla Jaggireddy made the tall claims at an event recently. "The one who earns money and shares it with others is great. Prabhas is one such person. He has agreed to donate money to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," he said.

Not just that, but he mentioned that the Adipurush actor has also promised to sponsor food for the people who will be attending the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22.

As fans of Prabhas hailed the star for his decision, the actor's team came forward to clarify that there was no truth to the claims.

While Prabhas has personally maintained radio silence on the entire episode, his team clarified that neither has he donated money to the temple trust, nor has he promised to sponsor the food at the consecration ceremony.

It is to be noted that Prabhas essayed the role of Lord Ram in Om Raut's retelling of the Ramayana, Adipurush. The film was, however, heavily criticised and bashed by audience and critics alike for its caricaturish portrayal of the characters, and several politicians also accused it of hurting religious sentiments.

Celebs at Ram Mandir

Meanwhile, celebs from all over India have been invited for the Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Among those who have received the invite are Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jackie Shroff and others.

It is not known if Prabhas too has received the official invitation for the consecration ceremony.

