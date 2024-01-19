Salaar On Netflix: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Will Release On THIS Date

Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is all set to release on an OTT platform. The film, will hit the big screens on December 22 and clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, has earned over Rs 405 crore in India. The film became the biggest first-day grosser of 2023 with almost 75 per cent of its earning from the loyal south. Even with a production budget of Rs 270 crore, it has secured the fifth spot in the list of the highest-earning Indian films last year.

When and where to watch the film

On Friday (January 19), the official social media handle of Netflix India South announced that the film will release on the streaming platform on January 20.

The film will be available on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Kaateramma koduku ippudu Netflix ki vacchesthunnadu. Ya ya ya YA! 🤩#Salaar is coming to Netflix on 20 January in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. pic.twitter.com/HWQ12lbUxI — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 19, 2024

According to media reports, the Hindi version of Salaar is expected to arrive for OTT streaming after the film completes 56 days from its initial release.

Besides Prabhas, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, the film is touted to be a tale of friendship with never-seen-before action involved.

Almost 3 hour long, Salaar was granted an 'Adults Only' certificate by the Censor Board, owing to intense action and bloodshed scenes. The film will have a second part as well.

Hombale Films, the production company behind the film, originally planned to release it on September 28, 2023. However, the global theatrical premiere was later rescheduled to December 22.