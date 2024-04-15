'PR Ne Phone Kiya?': Suniel Shetty Takes A Sly Dig At Ranveer Singh While Interacting With Paps (VIDEO)

Suniel Shetty and Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, had a fun interaction with paparazzi. However, it looks like he took a sly dig at Ranveer Singh. Yes, you read that right.

Several videos of the Dhadkan actor have surfaced on social media platforms in which he is seen getting inside his car. Before stepping inside, Suniel, who was surprised to see paps, asked them why they were at the airport.

In a now-viral video, he is heard asking the photographers, "Kaun aaya hai?" They then informed him that Ranveer was at the airport.

Suniel was then quick to ask them, "PR ne phone kiya kya?" Upon hearing this, the paps burst out into laughter and thanked him for patiently posing for them.

Check out the video here:

Sunil Shetty ~ Koy jaa raha hai?



Paparazzi ~ Ranveer Singh



Sunil Shetty ~ PR ne phone kiya



Paparazzi ~ Haa (laughing)



Ye Aaj Kal Ke Chindi Bollywood Actors Media me rehne ke liye Kesi Kesi harkate karte hai😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JTPYClEsvI — Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) April 14, 2024

On Sunday (April 14), Ranveer was spotted at the airport in an all-white traditional outfit. He made a stylish appearance before jetting off to Varanasi with actress Kriti Sanon and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

These days, the practice of celebrities calling paparazzi has become a common phenomenon in the entertainment industry as visibility on social plays a crucial role in maintaining fame and relevance.

Celebs and their PRs strategically plan such kinds of staged encounters at various places. While some celebs may see this as a necessary part of publicity, others like Jaya Bachchan criticise the practice, citing invasion of privacy. Now, it looks like Suniel has also clearly expressed his dislike towards this PR practice.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel will reunite with Akshay Kumar in films like Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3. He also has a cameo in Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan.

He is currently seen as a judge alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene in the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3.