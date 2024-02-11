 Poonam Pandey Fake Death Row: ₹100 Crore Defamation Filed Against Actress, Husband Sam Bombay In Kanpur
Poonam Pandey revealed that she faked her death to create awareness about cervical cancer.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image

After Poonam Pandey revealed that she faked her death to create awareness about cervical cancer, the actress has been trolled by netizens. Several social media users reprimanded her for using such a strategy.

Yet again, Poonam has hit the headlines after she landed in legal trouble. A ₹100 crore defamation case has been filed against the actress and her husband, Sam Bombay, for her publicity stunt.

Check it out:

An FIR has been lodged with the Kanpur Police Commissioner. The complaint has been filed by Faizan Ansari. The FIR mentions that he is filing a defamation claim of ₹100 crore against Poonam and her husband Sam. Further, he requested to issue an arrest warrant against the couple and present them in the Kanpur court.

"Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay both conspired to fake her death. At the same time, a big joke has been made about a disease like cancer. Poonam Pandey created this game for her own publicity and has played with the trust of crores of Indians as well as the entire Bollywood industry," stated the FIR.

On February 2nd, Poonam's team claimed she died on Thursday night at the age of 32.  “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Later, on Saturday, Poonam shared a video on her Instagram and revealed that it was a stunt and she is alive.

