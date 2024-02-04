 Poonam Pandey Fake Death: Actress' Old Tweet Slamming Netizens For 'Joking' About Madonna's Demise Goes Viral
Poonam Pandey Fake Death: Actress' Old Tweet Slamming Netizens For 'Joking' About Madonna's Demise Goes Viral

A post on Poonam's official social media handle on Friday declared that the actress had passed away after battling against cervical cancer

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Actress Poonam Pandey has left the entire nation agitated after she recently pulled off a publicity gimmick by announcing her death, all in a bid to raise awareness around cervical cancer. As the actress gets lashed out at by netizens, an old tweet of Poonam has now gone viral in which she can be seen criticising people for joking about Madonna's death.

The tweet, which dates back to 2012, has now resurfaced on the microblogging platform, in the midst of her entire fake death drama. "Trending "RIP Madonna" Hey whatever, please don't joke at someone's death... whew! Get a LIFE!" Poonam had tweeted, slamming netizens for sharing false posts about Madonna's demise.

Netizens dug out Poonam's old tweet and called her out for "double standards". "What happened to this Morality Almost 12 years Later," a user commented, while another wrote, "What u have done yesterday is shame".

For those unversed, a post on Poonam's official social media handle on Friday declared that the actress had passed away at her Kanpur residence after battling for her life against cervical cancer.

But in a shocking U-turn, the actress "came back from the dead" on Saturday afternoon and stated that the entire stunt was to create chatter around cervical cancer and its vaccination.

Though she apologised for the publicity stunt and even broke down on camera, celebs slammed the actress for her tone deaf approach towards a disease as serious as cervical cancer and for using the news of her death as loosely as she did.

