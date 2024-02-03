Bipasha Basu, Ektaa Kapoor, Aly Goni & Other Celebs SLAM Poonam Pandey For Faking Death: 'Cheap Publicity Stunt'

On Saturday, Poonam Pandey left the nation in shock after she released a video and clarified that she is alive. She revealed that she faked her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. However, this did not go well with the social media users and celebs alike are slamming her for her publicity stunt.

Check out the reactions:

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and television actor Aly Goni took to his X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "Fu*ing cheap publicity stunt it was nothing else.. u guys think it’s funny ? U and ur PR team should be boycotted I swear.. bloody losers and to all the media portals we people here trust u that’s y we believed it.. shame on u all.."

Rahul Vaidya on Friday who questioned Poonam's death wrote, "And I was right!! Now that poonam is alive I can surely say RIP PR/ marketing. New low of creating a sensational/viral campaign .. welcome to KALYUG."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit demanded action against Poonam. "Serious action should be taken by the law enforcing agencies against her and her colleagues who were a part of this ‘campaign’ so that it’s not repeated again," he added.

Arti Singh wrote, "Disgusting… this is not awareness .I lost my mother when I was born coz of cancer . I lost my father coz of cancer ..My mother use to tell doc bacha lo . My baby is just born and I hv one year old son .u are not spreading awareness u are spreading lies ..go to hospital and bloody see people fighting for their lives . Just not acceptable: u are playing with everyone emotions . Shame and it’s shocking tht people can stoop down to this level. Rest in peace for u is just like a word . Go and ask people who hav actually lost there loved ones .. u using social media to spread lies not awareness.. shitty pr stunt."

Bipasha Basu commented on Arti Singh's post and wrote, "Beyond pathetic behaviour. The pr ppl behind this should be ashamed too… not just this person."

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented on Poonam's video and wrote, "Insensitive campaign! All time low!" Tina Dutta added, "Shitty pr stunt.. #shameful.. CRASS."

Sophie Choudry said, “We all knew it was a stunt and the fact that almost all the media houses carried the news without verifying is just ridiculous.”

Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "With the emerging challenges of SM, I think there should be some regulations, specially, for the newsmakers and those who call themselves influencers. Normalising sensationalism and gimmicks is dangerous. Fake death news is just the beginning. Aage aage dekho hota hai kya (just wait and watch).”

Shardul Pandit shared a video on his Instagram, expressing disappointment. He mentioned that his mother passed away due to cancer. "You know, whoever came up with this idea, aapka intention kitna bhi accha ho of spreading awareness, this is not cool. You know, there are some things which are…I really love Poonam Panday, I was so affected yesterday. Main kisko kya kya bol raha tha ki aap usko samajhte nahi hain. But this is not cool," he adds.

Rakhi Sawant also lashed out at Poonam Pandey for her stunt. "Aise kon publicity karta hai marne ka?"