‘Please tell the BJP IT Cell’: Anurag Kashyap slams PM’s tweet to stay away from ‘rumour-mongering’

Expression her reaction on the same video, actress Kubbra Sait tweeted: "If this voice and plea doesn't shatter your inner demons. I don't know what will. Is the end here? Or can we still save ourselves. Where is the Prime Minister? The silence is deafening."

Dia Mirza tweeted: "What is happening in our country should make us all hang our heads in shame. Shame. Now is the time to come together and act as one nation, one people, one country."

Pooja Bhatt tweeted: "To speak with silence when we should protest is what makes cowards out of men. India is burning. One can't be mute anymore."

Swara Bhasker tweeted on Sunday night. The actress' tweet reads: "Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi ! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful! #CABProtests"

Lisa Ray tweeted on Monday afternoon: "For all those who feel the violent response of the Delhi police to students is justified as they were 'destroying public property' I say, we must immediately arrest all men urinating against public walls in India who cause far more destruction on a daily basis. Shall we begin?"

Filmmaker Onir tweeted: "Students showing the path to true secularism and democracy . #CABAgainstConstitution"

Singer-composer Anupam Roy tweeted: "In solidarity with students of Jamia! #JamiaProtests"

Earlier, as reported by IANS, Rajkummar Rao had also protested against the police's violence against students. He tweeted, "I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything!"

Alankrita Shrivastava had tweeted: "Sarfaroshi ki tamanaa ab hamaare dil mein hai, Dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai...Hats off to the brave young students of India. You who can speak squarely in the face of such oppression are true citizens."

In earlier reports, too, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar had liked a Jamia tweet and then went ahead to declare it was a mistake. All through Monday, the conflicting hashtags Â- #BoycottCanadianKumar and #ISupportAkshay Â- trended on Twitter at once.

Akshay, his clarification about the violence, added: "In no way do I support such acts."

Although most of Bollywood celebs have voiced opinions condemning the violence against students, Koena Mitra has tweeted in support for Delhi Police.

The actress wrote: "Dear Jamia students, these are not protests these are terror attacks! Ab saren victims ban gaye? Public properties jalana students ka kaam hai? #ISupportDelhiPolice."

Protests over the CAA escalated across the country on Sunday.

Several students and cops had sustained injuries in a protest in the Jamia Nagar area yesterday. The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near the Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalized a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire, injuring two firemen inside the vehicle.The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

With inputs from IANS