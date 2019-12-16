CAB Protest Updates: Twitter trends #StandWithJamia, students across the country organise protests

With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opening front against the centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 as she is averse to its implementation in the state, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is at loggerheads with her and has termed her protest and rally as 'unconstitutional' act.

".@MamataOfficial. I am extremely anguished that CM and Ministers are to spearhead rally against CAA, law of the land. This is unconstitutional. I call upon CM to desist from this unconstitutional and inflammatory act at this juncture and devote to retrieve the grim situation," tweeted Dhankar.

He also expressed his gratitude towards the section of society who have urged the protesters to shun violence.

(Source:ANI)