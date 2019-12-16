CAB Protest Updates: Twitter trends #StandWithJamia, students across the country organise protests

Twitter trends #StandWithJamia, students across the country organise protests
Twitterati trend #StandWithJamia in support of Jamia University students after their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act tooka violent turn with the Delhi police asserting force.
Jadavpur University and BHU stuents tooks out a protest in support of teh atrocities against Jamia students by the Delhi police.
'Mamata's rally against CAA is unconstitutional, I am extremely anguished': WB Governor
With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opening front against the centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 as she is averse to its implementation in the state, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is at loggerheads with her and has termed her protest and rally as 'unconstitutional' act.
".@MamataOfficial. I am extremely anguished that CM and Ministers are to spearhead rally against CAA, law of the land. This is unconstitutional. I call upon CM to desist from this unconstitutional and inflammatory act at this juncture and devote to retrieve the grim situation," tweeted Dhankar.
He also expressed his gratitude towards the section of society who have urged the protesters to shun violence.
(Source:ANI)
'Deeply hurt by the way students were treated, I am with them', says Jamia VC Najma Akhtar
Jamia University's Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar in a video message said that she was deeply hurt by the way Jamia students were being treated by the police.
She said, "I am hurt by the way my students were treated. I want to let my students know that they are not alone in this fight. I am with them. I will take this matter forward as long its possible."
Entry, exit gates of all Delhi metro stations opened: DMRC
The entry and exit gates of all metro stations were opened and services had resumed at all stations, the DMRC said on Monday.
In the wake of violence in southeast Delhi after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, the Delhi Metro Rail corporation (DMRC) closed the gates of around 13 metro stations on Sunday evening, following advice from police.
"Security Update Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," the DMRC said in a tweet on Monday.
(Source: PTI)
Protest march held in Raipur against CAA, NRC
A protest march was taken out in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur against the "divisive" amended citizenship law which grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants fleeing religious persecution from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
The protest was held under the banner of the "Anti-CAB Agitation Forum" from Marine Drive area to Ambedkar Chowk in evening, said Gautam Bandopadhyay, an activist.
The protesters, holding placards, raised slogans and took pledge of the preamble of the Constitution in Ambedkar chowk, he said.
(Source: PTI)
