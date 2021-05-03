Playing favourites: From Meera Deosthale to Pritam Singh... celebs reveal their favourite movies

Meera Deosthale
My favourite Bollywood films are Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). I fell more in love with Madhuri Dixit-Nene after watching Dil To Pagal Hai. Her look, character and performance charm me every time I watch it. Amid our busy life, we all forget to live life to the fullest, forget the essence of who we are. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara helps us connect to our inner self, start loving our life once again. Both these films are about love, hope and faith. Things that I want to hold on to in life.
Pritam Singh
The first one would be Hero (1983). That film made me fall in love with Bollywood and I started dreaming of becoming an actor after watching it. The second is Mehmood (actor-filmmaker) saab’s Padosan (1968). This is my all-time favourite. I have seen it so many times that I have lost the count. It’s a light-hearted comedy that just lifts your mood even during the most difficult times.
Prashant Bajaj
I absolutely love Malamaal Weekly (2006) and Hungama. Apart from the narrative, there are some amazing comic scenes that make me laugh out loud every time I watch. The movies help me refresh my mind after a stressful day. I can watch these films many times.
Aarvika Gupta
I just enjoy watching Cocktail (2012) again and again. The variations and journey of Deepika Padukone’s role is amazing. She did justice to the part. Then there is Jab We Met (2007). I love everything about this film — story, characters, dialogues, direction and the songs. It's difficult to forget Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s performances in the film.
Nivedita Basu
The films I love are Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983) and Andaz Apna Apna (1994). Both the movies boast of a talented cast, superb story and super performances. These films are perfect mood lifters and can be watched repeatedly.