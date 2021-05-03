Playing favourites: From Meera Deosthale to Pritam Singh... celebs reveal their favourite movies

Meera Deosthale

My favourite Bollywood films are Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). I fell more in love with Madhuri Dixit-Nene after watching Dil To Pagal Hai. Her look, character and performance charm me every time I watch it. Amid our busy life, we all forget to live life to the fullest, forget the essence of who we are. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara helps us connect to our inner self, start loving our life once again. Both these films are about love, hope and faith. Things that I want to hold on to in life.

Pritam Singh