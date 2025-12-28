 'Is This Legal?': Sushant Singh Flags Late-Night 'Loud' Music At Andheri Rooftop Restaurant, Seeks Mumbai Police Intervention – VIDEO
Actor Sushant Singh expressed frustration over late-night noise at a rooftop restaurant in Andheri, Mumbai. On Friday, he shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), appealing to Mumbai Police: "This rooftop restaurant Trove9 next to my residential building has been blaring loud music past 10 PM. Is this legal?"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 09:42 AM IST
article-image

Actor Sushant Singh, who made his acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Satya in 1998, expressed frustration and filed a complaint over late-night noise at the rooftop restaurant Trove9 in Andheri, Mumbai, stating that it was 'blaring loud' music past 10 PM.

Sushant Singh Complains About 'Loud' Music At Andheri Restaurant

On Saturday, December 27, the actor took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to share a video of the rooftop restaurant, capturing the loud music being played. He appealed to the Mumbai Police for intervention, writing,"Dear @MumbaiPolice this rooftop restaurant Trove9 next to my residential building has been blaring loud music for the last few nights past 10 PM. Is this legal?"

He added, "This video was recorded at 10:40 PM and the noise is still on at the time of posting this tweet."

Check it out:

Netizens React

Soon after Sushant shared the video on his X account raising the concern, several netizens tagged Mumbai Police in the comments, urging them to take action. A user wrote, "People with deep pockets in India can do anything. The common man will always suffer here. Unfortunate, but true."

"The best solution is to call the local Police station on phone and they come and stop the music within no time . This happens at all places in Mumbai and Mumbai Police is quick in their action," another wrote. While another said, "This sound unbearable at night."

"It may disturb you but they might have paid a huge amount to those... So they don't care about public they care about money," wrote another user.

Sushant Singh Work Front

The actor was recently seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, playing the role of Inspector David D'Costa. The film, which starred Kapil Sharma, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Warina Hussain, and Parul Gulati, was released in theatres on December 12.

However, it did not perform well at the box office, as its collections were severely impacted by Dhurandhar, which released the previous week on December 5.

The makers have now announced that the film will be re-released in theatres in January 2026. The exact release date has not been disclosed yet.

