From Sushmita Sen to Bhagyashree: 90s actors who are trying their luck in showbiz again

From Karisma Kapoor in 'Mentalhood' to Sushmita Sen in 'Aarya', the last few months have seen several Bollywood actors from the 90s return to the limelight.
Actors like Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Bhagyashree and others are also set to revive their Bollywood careers in 2021.
Here's a list of yesteryear actors who are trying their luck in showbiz again:
Madhuri Dixit
One of the most successful actors of the 90s, Madhuri took a break from her acting career after getting married to Shriram Nene and welcoming her sons.
After starring in Shah Rukh khan-starrer 'Devdas' in 2002, Madhuri took a hiatus of five years. She then made her comeback with the film 'Aaja Nachle', which tanked at the box office.
The actress, who was seen as a judge in several dance reality shows, was then seen in films like 'Dedh Ishqiya', 'Total Dhamaal' and 'Gulaab Gang' with Juhi Chawla. Her last film was Karan Johar's period drama 'Kalank'.
Up next, she is set to make her digital debut in the series 'Finding Anamika', which shows her as a superstar who goes missing. The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty is returning to showbiz after being away from the big screen for more than a decade.
She will star in Sabir Khan's 'Nikamma', which marks her comeback after 'Apne'.
Shilpa will also be seen in 'Hungama 2', the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama 'Hungama'.
This will mark her onscreen comeback after 13 years.
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film will star Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.
Sushmita Sen
The former beauty queen who has starred in hits like 'Biwi No. 1', 'Main Hoon Na' and more, recently made her come back with OTT series 'Aarya'. The actress played the role of Aarya Sareen - a happily married woman whose life takes a drastic turn when her husband is killed.
Karisma Kapoor
After a failed attempt with 'Dangerous Ishhq', the nineties star made her digital debut with the web series 'Mentalhood'. The series explored the multitasking nature of mothers.
Bhagyashree
'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress Bhagyashree is all set to make her comeback with Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi'. She will be seen playing the role of the late politician's mother Vedvalli.
Bhagyashree chose to stay away from films after her marriage and decided to look after her family. She was last seen in Kannada language film 'Seetharama Kalyana'.
Her last Bollywood film was Suniel Shetty-starrer 'Red Alert: The War Within', which is based on the true story of Narasimha who gets caught up in a clash between police and Naxalites. She was seen playing the role of Uma in the film.
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon, who was last seen in Amitabh bachchan's 2011 film 'Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap', will soon be seen in 'KGF: Chapter 2', starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.
The high octane actioner is directed by Prashanth Neel under the banner of Hombale Films.
While Sanjay Dutt is seen playing an antagonist named Adheera in the film, Raveena Tandon is also seen in a crucial role.
Expected to hit the screens this year, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and will release in five different languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.
The Prashanth Neel directorial also stars Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, and Srinidhi Shetty in interesting roles.
Lara Dutta
Lara who has starred in comedy films like 'No Entry', 'Partner', 'Don 2' among others, was last seen in 'Welcome To New York' in 2018. She revived her career with the action comedy web series 'Hundred'.
