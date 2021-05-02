From Sushmita Sen to Bhagyashree: 90s actors who are trying their luck in showbiz again

One of the most successful actors of the 90s, Madhuri took a break from her acting career after getting married to Shriram Nene and welcoming her sons.

After starring in Shah Rukh khan-starrer 'Devdas' in 2002, Madhuri took a hiatus of five years. She then made her comeback with the film 'Aaja Nachle', which tanked at the box office.

The actress, who was seen as a judge in several dance reality shows, was then seen in films like 'Dedh Ishqiya', 'Total Dhamaal' and 'Gulaab Gang' with Juhi Chawla. Her last film was Karan Johar's period drama 'Kalank'.

Up next, she is set to make her digital debut in the series 'Finding Anamika', which shows her as a superstar who goes missing. The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.