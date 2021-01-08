Pieces Of A Woman review: Vanessa Kirby steals the show in this dark, disturbing tale

Taut. Poignant. Brutal… Pieces Of A Woman tells a tale of bereavement, grief, revenge and ire. However, the pulsating narrative by which it’s told, holds its nitty grip till the very edge. It starts with Bostonians, Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf), all excited about having their first child. Flowy banners at the baby shower of ‘It’s a Girl’ are seen fluttering across the rooms. The young couple is over the moon and the happiness about expecting their first child permeates amazingly well in the first few scenes.

As per the Bostonian practice, the couple plans to have their baby at home… It’s just a routine home birth and everything has been meticulous planned and organised. Indeed, nothing can dim Martha and Sean’s happiness, not even Martha’s dominating mother Elizbeth (Ellen Burstyn), who insist on having the last word especially with Sean. Perhaps this is where the director takes the liberty of presenting a happy set-up rather sluggishly, however, the pace picks up at the time of child birth.

When Martha goes into labour, the mid-wife she trusted cannot make it because she is busy tending to another woman. The replacement (Molly Parker) walks in and takes charge, and that is when the narrative freezes to a brutal 24-minute childbirth scene. Martha screams, howls, swears, buckles… taking the intense power of this scene to another level until it ends with a freeze on Martha’s limp arm draped over the bathtub denoting an empty end. The silence, especially after the tragedy, speaks volumes about the raw pain and agony the characters go through.