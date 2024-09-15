Photos: When Malaika Arora Celebrated Onam With Late Stepfather Anil Mehta & Mother Joyce Polycarp

Malaika Arora's stepfather, Anil Mehta, tragically passed away on Wednesday (September 11). As per the Mumbai Police, he jumped from the 6th floor of his residential building in Bandra, Mumbai. His post-mortem report revealed that he died due to multiple injuries.

Anil Mehta usually stayed away from the limelight and only appeared occasionally in Malaika's social media posts. A year ago, the family celebrated Onam together, and the actress had also posted pictures on her social media, which showcased their close bond and connection.

The pictures showed Anil and his entire family -- his wife, Joyce Polycarp, children Malaika, Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak, having food together on Onam.

Reportedly, when Anil Mehta jumped from the sixth floor of the building, Malaika's mother was in the same flat. According to the reports, Anil called Malaika and Amrita moments before jumping to his death. "I am sick and tired," he said and later switched off his phone.

After his demise, Malaika took to Instagram and requested the media and well-wishers to respect the family's privacy during the difficult time. She wrote, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect."

After Mehta's death, several Bollywood personalities were seen reaching out to the bereaved family and extending their support. Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Farah Khan, Terrence Lewis and others offered their condolences.