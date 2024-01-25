 PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia Seeks Blessings At Kamakhya Temple In Assam With Family
Tamannaah looked ethereal in a yellow salwar suit with a red dupatta and garland around her neck

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
article-image

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati with her loved ones.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Tamannah treated fans with beautiful photos from her spiritual trip.

Sharing the pictures, "Sacred moments with my loved ones".

As soon as the images were uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Wow Jay Maa kamakhya." Another user commented, "Beauty of India." Kamakhya Temple, located in Guwahati, Assam, is a well-known Hindu pilgrimage destination devoted to the goddess Kamakhya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah was last seen playing the character of Anya in the investigative drama series 'Aakhri Sach'.

Helmed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

The series delves into the life of an investigative officer who embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tamannaah will be seen in Nikkhil Advani's next directorial venture 'Vedaa' alongside John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Banerjee.

