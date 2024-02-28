PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's Haldi Ceremony In Goa Was All About 'Love And Laughter'

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21, 2024, at the ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa. The couple made their relationship official on Instagram in 2021, on the actress' birthday.

Ever since the duo got married, the newlyweds have been sharing new photos from their wedding. On Wednesday, the couple yet again dropped pictures from their colourful Haldi ceremony, and it is too cute for words!

The caption read, "Love and laughter 💛 #haldi"

Check out the photos:

In the photos, Rakul wore a colourful lehenga from Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika, Jackky, on the other hand, wore a pastel green kurta from Shantanu & Nikhil. The couple can be seen covered in Haldi as their friends shower them in flower petals.

Sharing the official wedding photos on Instagram, Rakul and Jackky wrote, "Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni."

Rakul and Jackky reportedly had an Anand Karaj ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, then got married as per Sindhi traditions.

The duo's wedding was attended by Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Esha Deol, among others.

Talking about Rakul and Jackky's honeymoon, Vashu Bhagnani revealed that the duo will embark on their honeymoon after the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, which is slated to release on April 9, 2024.