PHOTOS: From Dosa Counter To Waffle Truck, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses Of Her 42nd Birthday

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned 42 on July 18 and she decided to indulge in a working birthday. However, it was not all work and no fun for PeeCee as he friends, family and crew members made sure to make her birthday a memorable one.

One of the highlights of her birthday was the extensive food menu, which comprised of a special dosa counter, a pot full of scrumptious biryani and a waffle truck.

PeeCee penned a heartfelt note thanking her loved ones, and she also mentioned how despite not being by her side on her birthday, husband Nick Jonas made sure to make it special for her.

"It was a working birthday this year. I’ve had so many of those over the years and have realised it’s one of my favourite ways to celebrate my birthday. To be doing what I love, on a film set. Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here @nickjonas. The Dosa truck for the crew though," an overwhelmed Priyanka wrote.

"My mom who made me. Happy birthing day mama, you became a mama for the first time today too @drmadhuakhourichopra. I love you. My little Angel @maltimarie for making life worth it," she added.

She went on to say, "Everyone who made the effort and found the address to my production office here in Australia and sent me tokens, I appreciate you so much. My cast, crew and producers of The Bluff, thank you all for the laughter, they joy, the beautifully decorated trailers, bringing in all the flowers every few minutes (sorry ADs) the waffle truck, the hugs, the cards, the cakes, you all are the best and I would not want yesterday to be any other way."

"Thank you to everyone from around the world that texted, called and messaged. Thank you for thinking of me. I slept like a baby after that loong day. Best birthday gift," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was recently in India with Nick Jonas for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. She was seen dancing her heart out in the baraat on songs like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Chikni Chameli, and other peppy chartbusters.