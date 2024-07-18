Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Throwback To Her Savage Response Over SRK Hollywood Comment - 'I Do Not Carry Baggage Of My Success'

Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan | Twitter

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has carved a niche for herself in the Hollywood industry. She is best known for her work in the American TV series Quantico and Baywatch, as well as in films such as Isn't It Romantic, We Can Be Heroes, The White Tiger, The Matrix Resurrections, and mo

As Priyanka Chopra turns 42 on July 18, we take a look at one of her old responses during the tour of her film Citadel, when in an interview Priyanka was asked about SRK's comments on why he doesn't think about starring in a Hollywood film. As he stated, "Hollywood Is Waste, Why should I be there? I'm comfortable here."

Here's What She Stated

To which The Sky Is Pink actress responded, “Comfortable is boring to me. I'm not arrogant, I'm self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions; I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country.”

She further added, “I am very professional, and if you ask people around me, I am known for my professionalism. I take pride in it. My father was in the military, and he taught me the value of discipline. He taught me not to take the value of what you have been given for granted.”

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller series Citadel opposite Richard Madden, and also in the romantic comedy Love Again opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Next, she will star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the action film Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. Additionally, she will appear in the action film The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. Set in 19th-century Caribbean, the film follows the story of a former female pirate on a journey to protect her family. The movie is directed by Frank E Flowers, who co-wrote it with Joe Ballarini.