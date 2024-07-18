Influencer Apologises To Priyanka Chopra After Dissing Her At Ambani Wedding: 'Never Meant To Be Rude' (VIDEO)

Popular US-based influencer Julia Chafe has apologised to global star Priyanka Chopra for 'dissing' her at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai on July 12. A few days back, the influencer had shared a video in which she is seen cutting Priyanka off and not letting her speak. The video went viral within no time and garnered over 50 million views on Instagram. Now, she clarified that her brain just 'exploded' when Priyanka told her that she knew her.

In the viral video, Julia is seen having a conversation with Nick and Priyanka at the wedding. "I think I've seen some of your stuff.. I've seen your....," Priyanka said, however, the influencer cut her off and said, "That just freaked me out. And Nick and you waved at me at your concert..."

On Wednesday, Julia posted another reel on Instagram and said she can't stop thinking about 'dissing' PeeCee.

"She was trying to tell me more and I cut her off. It wasn't meant to be diss. Once Priyanka told me she knows me. My brain was just like one red alert. And the red alert was just like you cannot handle this anymore. Change the subject. My brain was exploding," she said.

"I was so excited about my interaction with her. I blasted this video off to 50 million people. Looking back, I was literally being rude to her, so why did I do that? Priyanka, if you are seeing this, I never meant to be rude to you. I love you dearly and just know that I love you. And I'm sorry," she added.

She also called Priyanka her favourite celebrity and clarified that changing the subject to talk to Nick during their conversation was more like a 'primal instinct'.

Priyanka and Nick had arrived in Mumbai only for a day to attend Anant and Radhika's wedding. Several videos have surfaced on social media platforms in which Priyanka is seen dancing her heart out at the baraat with Nick, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Orry and other celebrity guests.

For the wedding, Priyanka opted for a stunning yellow lehenga which featured floral embroidery. She wore a blouse with plunging neckline and completed her look with a matching dupatta.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the Hollywood film The Bluff. The actress also has Heads Of State in the pipeline, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba in lead roles.

Besides, Priyanka's Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt was also announced by the makers. However, there has been no official update on the film.