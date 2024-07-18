Nick Jonas Passionately Kisses Priyanka Chopra In Birthday Post, Shares Sultry Photos: 'How Lucky Am I...'

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned 42 on July 18, doting husband Nick Jonas penned a heartfelt note for the birthday girl on social media. He showered his love on the actress by sharing a slew of photos, and in one of them, the two can be seen all wrapped in each other arms.

Nick took to his Instagram to share a special post for PeeCee, and summed up his feelings for her in a single line. "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love," he wrote.

In one of the photos, Nick can be seen passionately kissing the birthday girl on the sea shore, with the blue waters and skies in the background. In another picture, the couple can be seen playfully holding hands and enjoying the sunset.

He also shared a stunning picture of PeeCee in which she can be seen wearing a yellow bikini and taking a dip in the pool.

Priyanka and Nick were recently in India to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. PeeCee happens to be bestfriends with Isha Ambani and she made sure to not give the grand wedding a miss.

The Desi Girl was seen dancing her heart out as she was a part of Anant's baraat, and she floored everyone with her moves on Chikni Chameli, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and other Bollywood chartbusters. Nick too enjoyed to the fullest seeing his wife go all out on the dance floor.

The couple flew back home the next morning itself to reunite with their little toddler, Malti Marie.