 Nick Jonas Passionately Kisses Priyanka Chopra In Birthday Post, Shares Sultry Photos: 'How Lucky Am I...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNick Jonas Passionately Kisses Priyanka Chopra In Birthday Post, Shares Sultry Photos: 'How Lucky Am I...'

Nick Jonas Passionately Kisses Priyanka Chopra In Birthday Post, Shares Sultry Photos: 'How Lucky Am I...'

Priyanka and Nick were recently in India to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
article-image

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned 42 on July 18, doting husband Nick Jonas penned a heartfelt note for the birthday girl on social media. He showered his love on the actress by sharing a slew of photos, and in one of them, the two can be seen all wrapped in each other arms.

Nick took to his Instagram to share a special post for PeeCee, and summed up his feelings for her in a single line. "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love," he wrote.

In one of the photos, Nick can be seen passionately kissing the birthday girl on the sea shore, with the blue waters and skies in the background. In another picture, the couple can be seen playfully holding hands and enjoying the sunset.

He also shared a stunning picture of PeeCee in which she can be seen wearing a yellow bikini and taking a dip in the pool.

Priyanka and Nick were recently in India to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. PeeCee happens to be bestfriends with Isha Ambani and she made sure to not give the grand wedding a miss.

The Desi Girl was seen dancing her heart out as she was a part of Anant's baraat, and she floored everyone with her moves on Chikni Chameli, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and other Bollywood chartbusters. Nick too enjoyed to the fullest seeing his wife go all out on the dance floor.

The couple flew back home the next morning itself to reunite with their little toddler, Malti Marie.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Absolutely Shameful': Gauahar Khan SLAMS Bengaluru Mall For Denying Entry To 60-Year-Old Farmer...

'Absolutely Shameful': Gauahar Khan SLAMS Bengaluru Mall For Denying Entry To 60-Year-Old Farmer...

Nick Jonas Passionately Kisses Priyanka Chopra In Birthday Post, Shares Sultry Photos: 'How Lucky Am...

Nick Jonas Passionately Kisses Priyanka Chopra In Birthday Post, Shares Sultry Photos: 'How Lucky Am...

Malaika Arora Shares Photo Of Mystery Man Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor - Pic Inside

Malaika Arora Shares Photo Of Mystery Man Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor - Pic Inside

36 Days Star Shruti Seth Opens Up On Being Stereotyped: 'Wish Creators Would Be Little More...

36 Days Star Shruti Seth Opens Up On Being Stereotyped: 'Wish Creators Would Be Little More...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Head Of House Armaan Malik To Take Decisions Including Nominations & Eliminations...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Head Of House Armaan Malik To Take Decisions Including Nominations & Eliminations...