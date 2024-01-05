‘People Talking Rubbish’: Ileana D'Cruz On Being Asked If She’s Married To Michael Dolan |

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz, who has been away from the limelight after she became a mom to son Koa Phoenix Dolan last year, has remained tight-lipped about her relationship status with partner Michael Dolan. After clarifying to her fans that she is not parenting her baby boy alone, Ileana in a recent interview shared that she is not ready to delve into the details of her relationship.

Ileana told Times of India, “It is nice to have a tiny bit of mystery, right? It comes from a space where previously I talked about my relationship. I didn’t like how some people spoke about it back then. I can handle things said about me, but I am not comfortable with people talking rubbish about my partner or my family.”

Earlier, Ileana penned down an appreciation note for Michael. "On the days I forget to be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore," she wrote.

Earlier speculations suggested that Ileana was romantically involved with Sebastian Laurent Michel, the brother of Katrina Kaif. The rumours gained traction after the two were spotted vacationing in the Maldives, sparking love speculations.

Ileana was previously in a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.

On the film front, Ileana was last seen in 'The Big Bull,' where she shared the screen with Abhishek Bachchan. The film was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati. Her upcoming venture is opposite Randeep Hooda in 'Unfair And Lovely.'