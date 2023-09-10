Pawan Kalyan's Arrest Following His Protest Causes Major Uproar In Andhra Pradesh

The actor prote

On Saturday evening, Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan was arrested by Jaggaiahpet police at Anumanchipalle. Kalyan and senior leader Nadendla Manohar were taken to preventive custody causing much furore amongst fans of Kalyan.

As per reports that surfaced on social media, the actor was creating a blockade in the middle of the road as a sign of protest against the police for stopping his convoy alongside the Telangana-AP border. Apparently, the superstar was crossing the border to meet and extend support to Telugu Desam Party leader N Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP chief has been sent to judicial custody for a fortnight owing to a skill development scam that has unearthed in the Telugu speaking states.

Speaking to the media, the Nandigama police division shared, "We have taken Kalyan and Manohar into preventive custody. We are taking them to Vijayawada."

Kalyan wanted to travel to AP from Telangana when the police of Krishna district denied him the permission to fly out of Hyderabad's Gannavaram airport. Hence, the actor had to take to the road. When he was detained at the border, the actor was apparently forced to get down from his convoy and walk on foot. After being obstructed further by the police, he slept on the road as a mark of protest.

Speaking to the media earlier while sharing his disappointment over Naidu's arrest, Kalyan without mincing his words had said, “The manner in which the former chief minister was arrested today is sad. We condemn in the strictest terms the way the state authorities and the ruling party are making arrests on the orders of one leader (CM Jagan).”

Meanwhile, Naidu has been taken to the government hospital in Vijayawada during the early hours of Sunday for a routine medical checkup.

