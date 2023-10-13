PAW Patrol: The Mighty Review- Brilliant Animation, Run-Of-The-Mill Fare | Photo Via Instagram

Director: Cal Brunker

Cast: Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Christian Convery, Ron Pardo, Lil Rel Howery, Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, Serena Williams, Alan Kim, Brice Gonzalez, North West, Saint West, James Marsden, Kristen Bell, Finn Lee-Epp

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 2.5

Directed by Cal Brunker, this animated fantasy-adventure comedy, designed as a superhero film, is a sequel to the 2021 release of Paw Patrol: The Movie. It is a run-of-the-mill fare that caters only to prekindergartens.

For the uninitiated, Paw Patrol is a group of cute, brave little puppies who drive cars. They are guided by their 10-year-old human leader, Ryder (Finn Lee-Epp), and are guardians of Adventure City, protecting its citizens from every peril that may strike the city.

The plot starts unraveling when the antagonist, Victoria Vance (Taraju P Henson), a self-proclaimed “mad scientist,” steals a ten-ton electromagnet from a junkyard owned by a quaint-odd couple (Kristin Bell and James Marsden). She intended to pull a meteor from outer space, but her plans go awry as the meteor crashes into Adventure City, destroying Pup Tower, the headquarters of Paw Patrol.

The Paw Patrol, who are on the streets rescuing and saving the people, chance upon the meteor, and when Skye (Mckenna Grace), the smallest and weakest of the lot, accidentally touches the meteor, he finds a glowing purple-pink crystal that attaches itself to him and gives him the powers of a super-hero. He can zoom in on the air and fly.

He leads the others to the meteor, and the crystal-spewing meteor magically endows each of the PAW Patrol members except Liberty (Marsai Martin) with a unique power, making them super-mighty. The powers include being a walking magnet, a wrecking ball, able to fly, move with speed, able to stretch like elastic, and able to control water.

The excitement of receiving the superpower is short-lived when Vance, along with City Mayor Humdinger and his Kitten Catastrophe Crew, steal the crystals from the Paw Patrol group. How they get the crystals back and arrest Vance forms the crux of the story.

Much of the story focuses on Skye. His backstory gives an emotional and inspirational slant to the narrative, as does Liberty’s heartbreaking struggle to figure out her purpose and power. But honestly, I wonder if the film's young audience would lap up these life lessons.

In fact, it is Liberty’s wards, the little junior patrol team comprising of the Pomeranians Nano (Alan Kim), Tot (Brice Gonzalez), and Mini (North West), who are cute and are sure to entice the kids.

The voices of several ace personalities mesh seamlessly with the animated characters they essay. They include tennis player Serena Williams as a yoga instructor, Kim Kardashian as a sassy poodle, her children North West as Mini, and Saint West as the Meteor man.

The film boasts bright, colourful frames, ace animation, and astutely designed action sequences. It will appeal to its target audience, but the accompanying adults will find this film a bit staid and commonplace.

