Dhak Dhak Review: Despite A Tiresome Runtime, The Film's Well-Written Humour Stands Out |

Director: Tarun Dudeja

Cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and others

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3 stars

To begin with, Vidya Balan starrer The Dirty Picture (2011), Kahaani (2012), and Kangana Ranaut’s Queen (2013) changed the landscape for women-centric films and ever since, we as industry are trying to make films that stir a conversation about feminism, liberation and equality— Lipstick Under My Burqa (2016), Pink (2016), Veere Di Wedding (2018) and very recently Thank You For Coming (2023) are a few verified examples. But, is modernism restricted to smoking, drinking, having an orgasm, and polygamy before an Indian wedding? Are we bringing change by making such preachy cinema?

Smashing the patriarchy has been the underlying theme for many. Even with the emergence of social media, the endless debate on gender identity seems to become a fashion.

Read Also Dia Mirza Shares Adorable Behind-The-Scenes Photos With Her Dhak Dhak Gang

Filmmaker Tarun Dudeja offers everything possible to achieve an equal societal status but in its flawed way, at its own sweet pace. Dhak Dhak narrates the story of four women belonging to different walks of life, who come together for a bike trip to the World’s highest motorable road at Khardung La, Ladakh, India.

Sky aka Shashi (Fatima Sana Shaikh), Uzma (Dia Mirza), Manpreet aka Mahi (Ratna Pathak Shah), and Manjari (Sanjana Sanghi) join hands with each other only to discover their inner calling. Will they succeed?

Although with four primary characters and their respective backstories, the film takes you on a journey through their ups and downs, highs and lows, insecurities, desires, and a lot more than even expected. Dhak Dhak is a decent effort to make probably India’s first all-girl trip film— Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) being the flag bearers. Tarun’s film is a mix of all with a tinge of Uunchai (2022) in it.

With a runtime of 139 minutes, Dhak Dhak tests patience but has moments right from the beginning till the end of it. The first half is longer than usual which is worrisome. The film is shot well and refreshes 3 Idiots (2009) thoroughly. The highlight is the humour of it— written well, Ratna’s character simply nails it. It also makes the entire film much lighter.

Tarun picks up too many issues at one go that are more palatable to the OTT long-form, however, they are worthy enough, but a bit boring too. The scenes are way too long which kills the mood and purpose of it at times.

Fatima, who plays a video blogger is satisfying, Dia Mirza, owner of an automobile garage is noticeable, Sanjana, a girl who belongs to a conservative family gets good screen time and is good, but the one, who steals the cake is Ratna Pathak Shah— such a fine artiste she is.

Dhak Dhak is moderately enjoyable but go have some fun with these power puff girls!