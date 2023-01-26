e-Paper Get App
Kim Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter North and son Saint, 7, to make their film debut in Paw Patrol sequel

North, 9, will be joining her mom, who is returning to the sequel to voice Delores, a character of the 'Paw Patrol'

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Kim Kardashian with her kids |
It's the showtime for Kim Kardashian's kids. Kim Kardashian's two oldest children North West and Saint West will be making their movie debut by lending their voices to the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, reported by a US-based media company.

North, 9, will be joining her mom, who is returning to the sequel to voice Delores, a character of the 'Paw Patrol'.

The 7-year-old Saint will make a cameo in it. It marks both North and Saint's first official acting credits, though they've both appeared as themselves in the family's reality TV shows, 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and 'The Kardashians'.

The animated movie teased while debuting the "superstar cast," which also includes Kristen Bell, Serena Williams and Taraji P. Henson.

Kim's children are big fans of the series and had a ball watching the original movie, which focuses on rescue dogs in training, as reported by E News.

Back in 2021, Kim celebrated her voiceover role with a private screening of 'Paw Patrol: The Movie' at Cinepolis in Pacific Palisades, Calif, where North and Saint were joined by Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West's younger kids Chicago West (5), and Psalm West (3).

