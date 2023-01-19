Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana's diamond pendant for nearly ₹1.6 crore

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has bought a pendant once owned by Princess Diana for almost $200,000 (₹ 1.6 crore).
The 42-year-old has reportedly purchased the diamond-encrusted amethyst Attallah cross pendant once worn by the late royal for $197,453 (160,000) at Sotheby's annual Royal and Noble auction, according to IANS.
The pendant is said to be one of Princess Diana’s favorite pieces. Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 at the age of 36.
About the necklace
The princess wore the cross-shaped pendant in October 1987, paired with a Catherine Walker dress, to a charity gala in support of Birthright, a charity working towards the protection of human rights during pregnancy and childbirth.
Sotheby London's Head of Jewellery, Kristian Spofforth, said in a statement, "This is a bold piece of jewellery by its size, colour, and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion -- or indeed both. We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name."
Reportedly, the cross has a total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats and measures approximately 136 x 95mm.
(With inputs from IANS)
