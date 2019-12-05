'Pati Patni Aur Woh' makers replace ‘Balatkari’ with ‘Bad sanskaari’ due to severe backlash

When the trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh was released, on one hand the majority of the people appreciated the content, writing and the chemistry of the lead star cast – Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. However, a section of viewers were aghast with a dialogue that trivialized marital rape in the name of humour.

The one-liner was, “Biwi se sex maang le toh hum bhikaari, biwi ko hum sex na de toh hum atyaachari, aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke hum usse sex haasil kar le na, toh balatkari bhi hum hai”. The reactions were so extreme that the makers decided to drop the word ‘balatkari’ from the monologue of Kartik Aaryan in the film.

Now, it has come to light that instead of muting ‘balatkari’, the makers have instead replaced it with ‘bad sanskaari’!

Also, this seems to be a voluntary modification done by the producers and not something that was done at the behest of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC, however, did ask for some additional changes in order to pass the film with U/A certificate.

One of the changes was in the controversial dialogue itself. Instead of ‘usse sex haasil’, the dialogue was changed to ‘usko sex ke liye raazi kar le na’.