'Why do you have a problem when a woman says she loves sex?': 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' director

Director Mudassar Aziz has reacted to people criticising a dialogue delivered by Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming comedy, "Pati Patni Aur Woh", where her character is seen saying she loves sex.
In the film's trailer released a while back, Bhumi's character meets Kartik Aaryan's protagonist for a prospective arranged marriage. "Ji humein sex bohot pasand hai," she tells him. While many Bollywood buffs have had a hearty laugh, many others have objected it to it, saying this was adult humour, not suitable for family viewing, reports timesnow.com.
"Why do you have a problem when a woman says she loves sex? Why is that adult humour? When a man says he loves sex, you are okay with it, but when a woman says she loves sex, everyone has a problem. Why can't a woman like sex? Does that make her a person of less character? Sex is as pleasurable for a man as it is for a woman," said Aziz, interacting with the media while promoting the film.
Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, and is a remake of BR Chopra's 1978 hit of the same name. The film is slated to release on December 6.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)