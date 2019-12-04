Pati Patni Aur Woh: Cake war on Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's last day of Lucknow schedule

Over the past couple of weeks, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday along with Bhumi Pednekar have been spotted multiple times promoting their film Pati Patni Aur Woh.
But away from the promotional tour, Bollywood Hungama managed to get hold of a few behind the scenes images of the cast celebrating the last day of shooting their Lucknow schedule.
Marking the culmination of the Lucknow schedule Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and director Mudassar Aziz cut a cake and went ahead to smear the same on each other along with the crew of the film.
By the looks of the cast and crew members it seems to have been a pretty joyous occasion that symbolized their efforts in making the film.
As for the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar the film is slated to release on December 6.
