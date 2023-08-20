Paris Hilton Hits Out At Crowd Bullies Who Ridiculed Her For Tomorrowland DJ Set

Paris Hilton has hit back at her "haters" that stood at the front of a crowd at a music festival that she was performing at. The socialite-come-DJ performed a set at Tomorrowland - a Belgian electronic dance music festival held in Boom, Flanders.

The "haters" reportedly held up a sign which accused Paris of not performing her set live, and claiming that she was instead playing a pre-recorded mix of her music, reports Mirror.co.uk. "This is dedicated to the two haters at the front, holding up signs saying that I'm not playing live. 'Cause honey, yes I f***ing am," she said in response to the sign. "Sorry I'm a girl, I'm hot, I'm blonde. We can do everything. Go hate on someone else." She then added the caption: "Slaying @tomorrowland," followed by a series of pink emojis.

As per Mirror.co.uk, it comes after Paris and her family were spotted on the island with her husband Carter Reum, 42, and their six-month-old son Phoenix. They were reportedly seen in Wailea - around 30 miles away from Lahaina - amid some calls for tourists to leave. Last week, wildfires swept through the island, leading to fatalities and significant damage to properties, notably in the town of Lahaina. As a result, some residents have been displaced and the death toll in the area now stands at 96. A source told Mirror.co.uk that Paris' holiday was initially a "planned family trip" but that the couple ended up helping "where they could" in the community. The source said this included gathering supplies and donating to shelters.

Read Also Photos: Paris Hilton wears Indian outfit worth Rs 2 lakh at fragrance launch in Mumbai

The source said: "It was initially a planned family trip, and she has been traveling to Maui since she was born." They further commented about the socialite: "She has many friends and family there and it's a second home for her. Her uncle's restaurant in Lahaina burned down so they decided to shorten their trip and go to see their family and help where they could. When they arrived, they gathered supplies, donated to the local shelters and people in need and made significant contributions."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)