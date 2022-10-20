Photos: Paris Hilton wears Indian outfit worth Rs 2 lakh at fragrance launch in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 20, 2022
American socialite-model Paris Hilton arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday evening to launch her new fragrance range.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
A leading beauty product company Baccarose hosted Paris, who recently appeared on Meghan Markle's podcast "Archetypes".
Photo by Viral Bhayani
On Thursday, she unveiled her fragrance Ruby Rush at Phoenix Palladium.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
For the event, Paris wore an Indian outfit by PAPA DON'T PREACH BY SHUBHIKA.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The outfit is named after the heiress - PARIS HILTON - FIERCELY FRENZY: RED.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
It comes at a whopping amount of Rs 2,02,000.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
It is a classic jumpsuit silhouette in tomato red with linear motif placement of 3-D metallic embellishments strung along with bead and pearl details.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
This is Hilton's fourth trip to India. She first visited the country in 2011.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!