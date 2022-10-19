Photos: Paris Hilton arrives in Mumbai to unveil her new fragrance

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2022
American media personality, businesswoman, model, entertainer, and socialite Paris Hilton arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She visited the maximum city to launch her new fragrance Ruby Rush; along with International DJ, Pierre Ravan, one of the first 'Spiritual House DJ' in the world.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Paris Hilton will be at Phoenix Palladium on October 20 from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. for a fan meet and greet, who can also enjoy, have fun, and groove to the beats by DJ Pierre.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Lucky customers who shop on Parcos.com have a chance to come up on stage and meet Paris Hilton in person & receive a bottle of her new fragrance Ruby Rush, personally signed by her.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ever bold and making a statement, Paris Hilton is excited to introduce her new fragrance. RUBY RUSH is a vibrant addition to the Rush Collection that radiates a sleek silhouette and bold, rich attitude.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Created to empower the wearer, RUBY RUSH is a true symbol of confidence and power that draws attention and admirers and embodies the dynamism of Paris Hilton.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
"I am obsessed. It's my go-to scent for day and night. I wear it to give me confidence and feel powerful. I love the color red, it radiates energy and makes me feel sexy," said Paris.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!